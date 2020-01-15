'For Such a Time As This'
Proclaiming the Word throughout the world and reaching the next generations
'FOR SUCH A TIME AS THIS'
Who We Are
Renewal Ministries seeks to foster renewal in the Catholic Church by helping people grow in holiness and equipping them for evangelization and ministry with the power of the Holy Spirit.
We pray that our work will encourage and strengthen you!
New Book from Ralph Martin
“A Church in Crisis:
Pathways Forward“
Lift Jesus Higher Rally:
Consuming Fire
February 27, 2021
Lenten Mission
with Ralph Martin
Feb 28, Mar 7,14, & 21
Prophetic Messages
Join author, speaker, and world-wide renewal leader, Dr. Ralph Martin, as he shares what the Holy Spirit is stirring up in the Church right now: words of encouragement from the Lord to strengthen you for such a time as this.
The Hour examines the “signs of the times” to draw out practical, personal, and spiritual insights to help you grow in holiness and build the Kingdom. Hosted by Pete Burak but driven by inspiring guests, listeners can expect weekly, fast-moving, and Spirit-filled conversations.
Walk with God in the New Year
“Give Him everything. Trust Him obsessively. Hold back nothing! ‘So submit yourselves to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you of two minds'” (Jas 4:7-8).
Reading the Signs of the Times
Any rational observer of the world can see that a big storm is on the horizon. Shaken by the failure of political and religious structures, as well as empty cultural realities, the world is looking...
Another Prophecy from Fr. Michael Scanlan
I hope that these things don’t happen. I’m not willing for them to happen, but if they need to happen for the sake of the purification of the Church . . . I’m willing, because it’s about the salvation of souls. And no measure is too extreme to save one soul…
International Missions
We are sharing the Gospel on six continents and in over 45 countries and counting!
Our missions have helped thousands be renewed in their faith and many more come to know the saving love of Jesus for the first time.
Our Next Generation Ministries
