'For Such a Time As This'

Proclaiming the Word throughout the world and reaching the next generations

'FOR SUCH A TIME AS THIS'

Proclaiming the Word throughout the world and reaching the next generations
FREE BOOKLETS: Unfailing Promises | Hope in the Midst of Suffering

Who We Are

Renewal Ministries seeks to foster renewal in the Catholic Church by helping people grow in holiness and equipping them for evangelization and ministry with the power of the Holy Spirit.

We pray that our work will encourage and strengthen you!

ˇ

Weekly Message

This week, Peter speaks about the Church's teaching on what the Church will face before the return of the Lord, reflecting on the Catechism of the Catholic Church in paragraphs 672 and 675. The Scriptures reflected in these CCC passages are: Isa 11:1-9; Acts 1:8; 1 Cor 7:26; Eph 5:16; 1 Pet 4:17; Mt 25:1, 13; Mk 13:33-37; 1 Jn 2:18, 4:3; 1 Tim 4:1; Lk 18:8; Mt 24:12; Lk 21:12; Jn 15:19-20; 2 Thess 2:4-12; 1 Thess 5:2-3; 2 Jn 7; 1 Jn 2:18,22. Renewal Ministries is dedicated to fostering renewal and evangelization in the Catholic Church by helping people know the personal love of God in Jesus and grow in holiness. Stay connected with us to receive more compelling content that strives to help you walk more closely with the Lord! Also, as censorship of social media becomes more prevalent, we invite you to join our email list in order to ensure that you continue receiving the latest and most important messages from us: https://www.renewalministries.net/#stay-in-touch Visit our website: www.RenewalMinistries.net Visit our Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/catholicrenewalministries Make a donation: www.renewalministries.net/donate
Peter Herbeck - The Church's End Time Trial
YouTube Video UCamEooO2x92YRiL-UNWiONQ_4U7TMFViMJU

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to receive the latest video content.

Current News

New Book from Ralph Martin

A Church in Crisis:

Pathways Forward

Details

Lift Jesus Higher Rally:

Consuming Fire

February 27, 2021

Details

Lenten Mission

with Ralph Martin

Feb 28, Mar 7,14, & 21

Details

Prophetic Messages

Read More

Programs

The Choices We Face - With Ralph Martin

Today’s Episode:

Watch This Episode

Ralph Martin Resources »

Food for the Journey with Sister Ann Shields

Today’s Episode:

Listen to This Episode

Sr. Ann Resources »

Fire on the Earth With Peter Herbeck

Today’s Episode:

Listen to This Episode

Peter Herbeck Resources »

New Podcasts

Join author, speaker, and world-wide renewal leader, Dr. Ralph Martin, as he shares what the Holy Spirit is stirring up in the Church right now: words of encouragement from the Lord to strengthen you for such a time as this.

(or search for “Right Now With Ralph Martin” anywhere you listen to Podcasts)

The Hour examines the “signs of the times” to draw out practical, personal, and spiritual insights to help you grow in holiness and build the Kingdom. Hosted by Pete Burak but driven by inspiring guests, listeners can expect weekly, fast-moving, and Spirit-filled conversations.

(or search for “The Hour Renewal Ministries” anywhere you listen to Podcasts)

I cannot even tell you how much your wonderful ministry means to me.
Please continue your good work.
You are certainly one of God’s gifts to me.

From Our Blog

Walk with God in the New Year

Walk with God in the New Year

by | Dec 31, 2020

“Give Him everything. Trust Him obsessively. Hold back nothing! ‘So submit yourselves to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you of two minds'” (Jas 4:7-8).

read more
Reading the Signs of the Times

Reading the Signs of the Times

by | Oct 26, 2020

Any rational observer of the world can see that a big storm is on the horizon. Shaken by the failure of political and religious structures, as well as empty cultural realities, the world is looking...

read more
Another Prophecy from Fr. Michael Scanlan

Another Prophecy from Fr. Michael Scanlan

by | Jul 13, 2020

I hope that these things don’t happen. I’m not willing for them to happen, but if they need to happen for the sake of the purification of the Church . . . I’m willing, because it’s about the salvation of souls. And no measure is too extreme to save one soul…

read more

International Missions

We are sharing the Gospel on six continents and in over 45 countries and counting!

Our missions have helped thousands be renewed in their faith and many more come to know the saving love of Jesus for the first time.

Read More

Free Booklets

One booklet per customer, please

Mary's Mission, Our Response Free Booklet
Order FREE
Faith - More Precious than Gold Free Booklet
Order FREE

Our Next Generation Ministries

i.d. 9:16 ministry
Be Love Revolution Ministry
Zion ministry

Want More From Us?

Available in App Stores

Download the App!

Stay in Touch

Get our newsletter and other important updates by signing up below.

Support Our Work

If you want to ensure Renewal Ministries' continued work of Catholic Renewal and Evangelization, please consider a donation! We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. and a registered charity in Canada. All U.S. and Canadian donations are fully tax-deductible.

Renewal Ministries

Donation Options

One Time Recurring Planned Stocks

Contact Us

734.662.1730

[email protected]

Copyright © 2020 Renewal Ministries. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Follow Renewal Ministries on Facebook Renewal Ministries on YouTube